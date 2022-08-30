What’s happening – and not – on your West Seattle Tuesday!

(Monday night photo by Chris Frankovich)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

BLOCK DROP DIY CLEANUP: The program is on hiatus until Friday – preview what’s ahead here.

DONATE FOOD: Admiral Church‘s summer food drive is accepting donations again today, 11 am-1 pm (4320 SW Hill)

WADING POOL & SPRAYPARK OPEN: With a sunny, warm afternoon ahead, the Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) wading pool will be open, noon-7 pm. Also, Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open 11 am-8 pm.

COLMAN POOL: The outdoor pool at Lincoln Park will be open to the public today as its 7-days-a-week schedule continues, noon-7 pm.

NO CITY COUNCIL MEETING: The council’s on end-of-summer break until after Labor Day.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Longstanding weekly 4:30-6 pm sign-waving demonstration at 16th/Holden. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

‘ART, ARTISTS, AND THE NARRATIVES OF LOSS AND RESILIENCY’: As previewed here, this special event at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond) is part of a series intended to combine art, presentation, performance, and discussion to help change the narrative around gun violence. All welcome, 6-8 pm.

STORYTIME IN THE GARDEN: Bring your little one(s) for a story followed by a garden activity, at the Delridge P-Patch, 6 pm (5078 25th SW).

POTENTIAL CUB SCOUT IN THE FAMILY? Pack 282 welcomes you to a parents’ meeting tonight at 6 at West Side Presbyterian Church (3601 California SW) – details in our calendar listing.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, go play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

FAMILY GAME NIGHT: Meeples Games (3727 California SW) welcomes families 6-8 pm to this weekly hosted game-playing night.

WEST SEATTLE TOASTMASTERS: You’re invited to their online meeting tonight – learn to become a confident communicator! – starting at 6:30 pm.

TRIVIA X 3: Three of the venues where you can play tonight – 7 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 7:30 and 8:30 pm at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

You can always see more on our calendar – and if you have something to add for the future, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!