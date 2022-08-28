‘Changing the narrative around gun violence’: Tuesday event at High Point Library

Another weekend with multiple shootings around the city. What will it take to break the pattern? An event Tuesday at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond) seeks to broach that subject. All are welcome to attend – here’s the announcement, if you haven’t already seen it in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

Join us for a panel presentation and conversation about changing the narrative around gun violence.

The impact of gun violence continues to be felt throughout the nation and in Seattle. The Office of Arts & Culture, in partnership with The Seattle Public Library, is organizing this speaker series to address and combat the effects of gun violence on our communities. This second event in the series will feature Rosette Royale, local journalist and editor, and a panel of local artists: Dalisha Phillips, Bruce Leroy, Chamel Simmons, and Rell Be Free.

The lecture series, comprised of performance, presentation, and discussion, will integrate arts and cultural elements to change the narrative around gun violence. Additional events in the series will be offered at locations across the city with different speakers and activities through October 2022.