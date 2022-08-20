WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Eazy Duz It’s custom cars on display along Alki

A block of gleaming custom cars drew attention along Alki Avenue this afternoon/evening. Thanks to Rachel for the tip; we checked out the cars while covering the Alki Beach Sunset Run. This was part of Eazy Duz It Car Club‘s summer barbecue; while club members and their families gathered in the picnic area along the promenade, their cars attracted appreciative attention:

Eazy Duz It also organizes community events including a holiday-season toy drive in South Delridge.

Speaking of which – we don’t know which if any of these cars and their owners will be there, but we’re now one week away from the second annual Lowrider Block Party, noon-6 pm next Saturday (August 27th) on 17th SW between Delridge and Roxbury.