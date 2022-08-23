West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Heat alert, library changes for next 2 days

August 23, 2022 4:24 pm
For the third consecutive week, a two-day heat wave is in the forecast, and it’s generated a Heat Advisory alert from the National Weather Service. The alert is for noon tomorrow (Wednesday, August 24th) to midnight Thursday night; temperatures could get into the low 90s. Because of the hot weather, the two local branches of the Seattle Public Library that are not, or not fully, air-conditioned will change their hours: The Southwest (9010 35th SW) and West Seattle/Admiral (2306 42nd SW) branches will both open early tomorrow, at 10 am, and will both be closed Thursday.

