WEST SEATTLE FRIDAY: 7 notes

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM CLOSED: Reminder that the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s museum at 61st/Stevens is only open Saturdays and Sundays, noon-4 pm, no more Fridays.

WADING POOLS CLOSED: Cloudy and cool, so the city does not plan to open the wading pools today. Highland Park Spraypark at 1100 SW Cloverdale is open 11 am-8 pm, too.

COLMAN POOL: The outdoor pool at Lincoln Park is open to the public today, noon-7 pm.

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Levi Said performs at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm.

MUSIC AT KENYON HALL: Rebecca Kilgore & the Ray Skjelbred Trio live at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), 7:30 pm, tickets available at the door last we heard.

CLASSICAL HOUSE CONCERT: In the Admiral area, 7;30 pm. See our calendar listing for more info.

MUSIC AT THE SKYLARK: 8 pm doors, 9 pm music, Harper Conspiracy, AR Band, BOG.

(3803 Delridge Way SW)

