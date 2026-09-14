TRANSIT, WEATHER, TRAFFIC: Monday info

6:03 AM: Good morning. It’s Monday, September 14, 2026.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

The forecast is for some sunshine, high in the upper 60s. Sunrise will be at 6:45 am today; sunset will be at 7:22 pm. (Just eight days until the official start of fall.)

PATH REMINDER

Assuming the work started Saturday as announced, the foot/bike path closure by the West Seattle Bridge is under way for Sound Transit work.

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – Regular weekday schedule today – any reroute/stop advisories will be here; reminder that buses have returned to SW Barton in and near the Westwood Village area.

Washington State Ferries – The Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route is returning to a three-boat schedule today, with M/V Sealth as the #3 vessel; check the alert page for specifics.

West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular summer schedule, with later-night schedule Fridays and Saturdays (for one more month).

BRIDGE TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Here are four bridge views from the SDOT map:

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!