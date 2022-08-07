WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen black Nissan pickup; package theft; two court cases

In West Seattle Crime Watch tonight, two reader reports and two court cases. First, the reader reports:

STOLEN PICKUP TRUCK: The photo and report are from Omar:

New West Seattle resident here. Less than a month and my truck is already stolen off Avalon. The truck is a 1995 Nissan Truck XE in black with a chrome grille and KC lights.

The plate in the photo is NOT the one on the truck now – its current plates are C99327Y.

PACKAGE TAKEN: The video and report are from Mike:

Anyone else reporting this idiot? Hope he enjoys the 40 pounds of cat litter… :( I’m on 9th Ave SW between Thistle and Elmgrove. This was today at 3:30 pm.

And from the court files, we have two West Seattle cases in which the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has filed charges:

CAR-THEFT SUSPECT INTERPRETS 72-HOUR RULE: 33-year-old Jaime Verdugo-Torres is charged with motor-vehicle theft for allegedly stealing a Jeep Wrangler from the former Seattle Lutheran High School parking lot at 41st/Genesee. Police arrested him July 28th after detecting via Automated License Plate Reader that he was driving a stolen vehicle. After he parked it on Puget Ridge, they stopped him when he got out of the truck, and the charging documents continue:

Verdugo-Torres went on to say the vehicle had been parked in a private parking lot for several days, so he looked up the abandoned vehicle laws in Seattle and said his interpretation of that law was that since the vehicle had been parked, and seemingly unattended for over three days, he could take possession of the Jeep.

He has another auto-theft-related case pending, and a theft conviction, and remains in jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.

SHOPLIFT-TURNED-ROBBERY: 26-year-old Thomas J. Joo is charged with second-degree robbery for a July 29th incident at the Westwood Village QFC. Charging documents say store staff confronted Joo as he tried to walk out with three bags of frozen shrimp without paying for them. Prosecutors say Joo “pulled out a bloody needle, uncapped it, pointed it towards (the employee), and said ‘If you come near me, I’ll stab you’.” The employee backed off; Joo left, and police found him nearby, allegedly still in possession of the stolen shrimp (valued at $75), plus “several used syringes.” The charging documents say Joo has no known record. He remains in jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.