WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 3 stolen cars, armed prowler, catalytic-converter theft

Five reader reports received for West Seattle Crime Watch this morning:

THREE STOLEN CARS: Please be on the lookout for all of these. First report:

Stolen 2016 Subaru Crosstrek from 14th Ave SW and SW Cambridge street area last night. License plate BKZ1717. Currently does not have storage topper on roof. Please contact Heather at 513-709-9205 if found.

–Molly reports a dark-blue Honda Pilot stolen last night in Gatewood, license BYP8289.

-And from Ashley (image is as-sent):

My neighbor’s little red Honda Civic hatchback was stolen this morning around 4:45 a.m. at the 4800 block of California Avenue.

We’ll add the license-plate # if/when we get it.

ARMED PROWLER: The security-camera image and report are from Leah:

House prowler around 2:00/2:30 am on 25th Ave SW, off of Delridge. Man was armed with a hatchet (out in the open in his hand) and possible gun. White, mid to late 50s, long curly hair in a ponytail.

CATALYTIC-CONVERTER THEFT: Via email: