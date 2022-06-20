Footbridge, trail, art ahead as ‘natural drainage systems’ work expands to 24th/Kenyon

About a block east of Denny International Middle School, where SW Kenyon bends northward into 24th SW, a tangle of blackberry vines all but hides the public trail that leads to a footbridge over Longfellow Creek and, beyond, toward Delridge Way. Seattle Public Utilities is about to give the area a major makeover as part of its “natural drainage systems” work. SPU expects to start work this week that will result in:

*New walkway, bridge, and boardwalk to make it easier for people to get to nearby schools, homes, and bus stops *Natural drainage systems to reduce pollution in Longfellow Creek *Art installation to enhance the space and connect community to the creek

The artist is Brian Borrello from Portland. Here’s a rendering from the design presentation (which you can see in full here):

According to the construction alert SPU says it’s sent to neighbors, work will last about six months. The streets are expected to remain open but there will be pedestrian detours. This is part of a larger project that includes work along 24th further south, and will include work at Sylvan/Orchard, as explained in this “online open house.”