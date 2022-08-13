WADING POOLS: 3 more days this season for 3 of our area’s 4

(WSB file photo, E.C. Hughes wading pool)

The short season for most city-run wading pools is close to ending. The Delridge (4501 Delridge Way SW), E.C. Hughes (2805 SW Holden), and South Park wading pools have three more days to go – or put another way, one week, as each of those pools operates three days a week.

South Park – open Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday, last day August 17th

Delridge – open noon-5:30 pm Wednesday/Thursday/Friday, last day August 19th

E.C. Hughes – open noon-7 pm Monday/Tuesday/Sunday, last day August 21st

The Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) wading pool will continue daily operations through Labor Day (noon-7 pm), as will the Highland Park (1100 SW Cloverdale) spraypark (11 am-8 pm). If you’re new in the area and wondering why the wading-pool schedule is so constrained, it dates back to city budget cuts more than a decade ago (they even solicited sponsors for adding days at one point, and got some for a while).