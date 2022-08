9:10 AM: A “full response” from Seattle Fire is headed to a possible house fire – “smoke reported from a garage” in the 4000 block of 46th SW. Updates to come.

9:13 AM: First units to arrive weren’t seeing smoke; one says it may just be a “super-minor wall fire.” They’re reducing the response (though they’ve since noted “light smoke” in the garage).

9:19 AM: Final determination “no fire,” all units will be dismissed from the scene.