SCHOOLS: Seattle Education Association plans demonstrations, strike-authorization vote as contract expires Wednesday

Seattle Public Schools classes are scheduled to start one week from tomorrow – if the district and its teachers union, the Seattle Education Association, reach a contract deal. The current contract expires tomorrow, and that’s also when the union is having a general membership meeting – online – to discuss a strike-authorization vote. The SEA says its board has approved that vote and, according to a statement from SEA president Jennifer Matter, “we expect secure online voting will take place over the weekend.” The two sides are still negotiating. In the meantime, tomorrow morning they’re planning “sign waving, demonstrating, and other actions in front of school buildings” before their workday begins. The union says this one-sheet compares the two sides’ positions, with special- and multilingual-education support atop the priorities. For its part, the district published this statement today. The last SEA strike was in 2015.