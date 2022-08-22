Outdoor and indoor options for your late-summer West Seattle Monday

(Today’s sunrise, photographed by Linda McKelvey)

From today’s listings on the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

BLOCK DROP: Today’s Block Drop spot to pick up and return equipment for a DIY community cleanup is Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki), until 6 pm.

WADING POOL: Only one local city-run wading pool still in operation this season – Lincoln Park at 8011 Fauntleroy Way SW will be open noon-7. (The Highland Park spraypark continues its daily schedule, 11 am-8 pm, 1100 SW Cloverdale.)

COLMAN POOL: Colman Pool on the Lincoln Park shore is also open noon-7 pm.

COMMUNITY SUP PADDLE: 6-8 pm with Alki Kayak Tours (1660 Harbor SW) – details here.

CRAFTING AND CREATIVITY NIGHT: 6-10 pm at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), explained in our calendar listing.

MEDITATION: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation event at the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm.

(Sunday sunset, photographed by Gene Pavola. Tonight’s sunset is at 8:08 pm)

PLAY PINBALL, FREE! The Admiral Pub‘s 16 pinball machines are open for free play 7-10 pm Mondays. (2306 California SW)

PLAY TRIVIA! Three scheduled options tonight for trivia players – 7 pm at Best of Hands (35th/Webster), 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Have something to add to our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please send info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!