Just as we started getting questions about a bright line in the sky, Ethan provided the answer via Twitter – that was a string of more than 50 Starlink internet-service satellites, launched earlier today. Ethan’s photo is above; MJ‘s photo via email is below:

Here’s video of the launch. The announcer noted that Starlink is currently serving 45 markets in 38 countries. We’ve had a few of these sightings before, including this one last year.