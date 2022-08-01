HAPPENING NOW: Seafair Parade of Ships in view from West Seattle

The Seafair Fleet Week Parade of Ships is in view from West Seattle, coming from the north and heading east in Elliott Bay toward the downtown waterfront. The Seattle Fire Department fireboat Leschi is spraying to welcome them, off Alki. In addition to the U.S. Navy’s USS Lake Champlain and USS John Paul Jones, the Canadian ships HMCS Yellowknife (706) and HMCS Saskatoon (709) are participating, and the U.S. Coast Guard’s participants are USCGC Terrapin, USCGC Osprey, and USCGC Henry Blake. USCG helicopter flyby, too. Photos to come.