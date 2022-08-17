From Thrift Shop Day to Jazz Night, 15+ options for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Lincoln Park photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s what’s happening in West Seattle in the (very warm) hours ahead:

TODAY’S BLOCK DROP: Until 6 pm, DIY cleanup equipment is available at Arbor Heights Elementary (3700 block of Beach Drive SW).

DAYSTAR RETIREMENT VILLAGE JOB FAIR: Now until 2 pm, stop by 2615 SW Barton and find out about job openings at Daystar Retirement Village (WSB sponsor), which promises “great benefits!”

THRIFT SHOP DAY SALE: Discovery Shop West Seattle is offering 25 percent off everything today to celebrate National Thrift Shop Day, 10 am-4:30 pm. (4535 California SW)

DROPOFF FOOD DRIVE: Take nonperishable food to Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill), 11 am-1 pm.

WADING POOLS OPEN: In West Seattle today, the pools scheduled to be open are Delridge (noon-5:30 pm) and Lincoln Park (noon-7 pm). (Also, Highland Park Spraypark at 1100 SW Cloverdale is open 11 am-8 pm.) This is also the last day of the season for the South Park wading pool (8319 8th Ave. S.), noon-7 pm.

COLMAN POOL: The outdoor pool at Lincoln Park will be open today as its 7-days-a-week schedule continues, noon-7 pm.

LEARN ABOUT WATER & SALMON: Free family-friendly fun at Roxhill Park (2850 SW Roxbury), 12:30-2:30 pm, with free lunch for 18 and under (though all ages are welcome).

CITY PARKS MAINTENANCE: This is one of the topics when the City Council’s Public Assets and Homelessness Committee meets at 2 pm today, online and at City Hall – the agenda has details on how to comment either way.

NETWORKING: Wind Down Weekly networking at Junction Plaza Park, presented by Work and Play Lounge, 6-8 pm. (42nd/Alaska)

JAZZ NIGHT: It’s time for trio jazz tonight at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way), starting at 6:30 pm.

LIVE AT LOCOL: Locöl Barley & Vine (7902 35th SW) spotlights live music 6:30-8:30 pm Wednesdays, no cover, 21+, rotating artists.

MUSIC BINGO: Now weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

KUNDALINI YOGA, MEDITATION, GONG BATH: Inner Alchemy presents this at Solstice Park, 7 pm Wednesdays. (7400 Fauntleroy Way SW)

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA x 4: At 7 pm, you can play trivia at the West Seattle Brewing Mothership (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW); Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm; trivia starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW); at 8:30 pm, trivia is back at Talarico’s (4718 California SW) with Phil T.

