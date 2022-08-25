Free transit for everyone 18 and under starting September 1st

A state grant is covering the cost of free transit for everyone in the region who’s 18 or younger, starting one week from today (Thursday, September 1st), and a media briefing was held this morning to ensure everyone knows. The free rides are available on every transit service in the region – King County Metro buses and water taxis, Access paratransit and on-demand services, Sound Transit buses and Link light rail, Seattle Streetcar, Pierce Transit, Community Transit, Everett Transit, Kitsap Transit, and Snoqualmie Valley Transit. Youth don’t need a special pass to ride fare-free, as explained in today’s announcement:

With the launch of the program, young riders can use current classic blue youth and student ORCA cards, show their student identification, or simply board and ride free. New black ORCA cards will also be available soon and distributed through schools and customer services. Any of these options will work, with more innovations on the horizon in 2023 including the ability to “tap” a smartphone or a “smart” sticker on a student ID.

You can find out more on the Free Youth Transit Pass webpage. One more change coming up – today’s briefing also included this reminder: “On Sept. 1, King County Metro will join Sound Transit, Kitsap Transit, and Everett Transit in offering $1 ORCA LIFT fares for riders who qualify based on their income.”