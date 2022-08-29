West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: New sign for Louisa Boren STEM K-8 expected to be installed this fall

August 29, 2022 11:04 am
(Rendering of new sign planned for Louisa Boren STEM K-8)

The new illuminated sign for Louisa Boren STEM K-8> (5950 Delridge Way SW) won’t be installed in time for the start of the new school year a week from Wednesday, but the district is hoping to have it in place later this fall. The land-use decision approving the new sign has been published, and that triggers an appeal window – the deadline for filing one is a week from tomorrow (this notice explains how). We previously reported on the sign plan back in May; the district says the illuminated messaging will only be displayed on days when school is in session, and only between 7 am and 7 pm.

