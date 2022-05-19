WEST SEATTLE SCHOOLS: Feedback time for new illuminated sign planned for Louisa Boren STEM K-8

That’s the current sign in front of Louisa Boren STEM K-8 at 5950 Delridge Way SW, but the district is proposing changing to a lower sign with an illuminated message board, as shown in this rendering:

Since that would require a zoning departure (exception), city review and approval are required, and public feedback is being sought right now. The district cites these reasons for switching to the message-board sign:

1. Changing image signs make it easier to alert families and the community to events taking place at the school.

2. Messages can be displayed in multiple languages.

3. This is an equitable way to communicate about school events since not all families have equal access to technology.

The two-sided sign would use one color of lighting, no flashing allowed, and would only be illuminated between 7 am and 7 pm, and only on days when school is in session, the district says. The message-board part of the sign would be 5’6″ wide and 3’8″ high. You can see more information about the sign here, and you can email comments by June 24th to Nelson Pesigan at the city Department of Neighborhoods, nelson.pesigan@seattle.gov.