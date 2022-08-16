CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: No arrest yet in Delridge sexual assault

Since this brief mention last night, we’ve been waiting all day for Seattle Police to reply to our request for additional information in last night’s reported sexual assault near 26th/Juneau. Here’s the entirety of what they just released via SPD Blotter:

SPD detectives are investigating after a woman reported she was sexually assaulted Monday evening in West Seattle.

Around 6:15 p.m., officers responded to the Delridge neighborhood for a report of an injured woman.

Officers and a K9 team searched the area for the suspect but were unable to find him. Medics transported the victim to the hospital for treatment.

Police obtained information about a person of interest in the case, a man who was seen in the area wearing a black Air Jordan hooded sweatshirt, a yellow medical mask, black athletic shorts, and slide sandals.

Sexual Assault Unit detectives continue to investigate.