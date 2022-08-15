West Seattle, Washington

16 Tuesday

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police search near 26th/Juneau

August 15, 2022 7:10 pm
7:10 PM: We don’t have full details on this but several people have asked about it so we’re making note of what we do know – police have been searching near 26th/Juneau for what was reported as a suspect in a sexual assault. No info yet on circumstances nor even victim description but police have been using at least one K-9 team to search (that’s why you’ve heard short siren bursts – those are part of the warning that a search dog is out). We’ll add anything more we find out.

7:55 PM: SPD spokesperson Valerie Carson says the only information they’re releasing tonight is that they searched the area but so far have not arrested anyone.

  • Mike August 15, 2022 (7:27 pm)
    This is really sad. I used to enjoy walking those trails with my daughter. 

