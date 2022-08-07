BIRDS: From river to sea to trees

In the fall, we often feature bird-photo galleries on Seahawks game days. Today, it’s in honor of the end of the Seafair airshow.

While at Duwamish River People’s Park for the festival on Saturday, we photographed the Osprey nest atop a pole in the middle of the habitat-restoration zone. Steve Bender sent this photo of the mom and chick two weeks ago:

At Lincoln Park, Vincent Marx photographed two young male Bald Eagles:

Then there’s the majesty of the birds that share our neighborhoods day to day – Chi Krneta photographed these Crows (one fully leucistic) in July:

Troy Sterk sent this photo of a young Crow a few days ago:

Speaking of young, Jerry Simmons photographed a Steller’s Jay feeding chicks in June:

Ann Anderson photographed a baby Bushtit – and if you know how small Bushtits are, imagine how little their babies must be!

Last but not least, a Great Blue Heron with a catch, photographed by Dianne Johnson:

Thanks to everyone who’s sent bird photos – with Seahawks season almost here, we’ll likely be back to publishing galleries every few weeks, depending on what comes in.