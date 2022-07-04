WHALES: Humpback sighting off West Seattle

Thanks to Carl Furfaro for the report – a humpback whale breaching off Lincoln Park, just south of Colman Pool, less than an hour ago. Let us know if you see it!
Was talking to two people who were fishing, talking about the juvenile eagles in the nest, when suddenly this huge, dark shape came out of the water, amazingly close to us. Made a big, noisy splash going back down and I saw the fluke. Then seconds later just back and dorsal came out and went back under and that was all for now.
