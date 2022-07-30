WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Heat wave almost over?

Thanks to Chris Frankovich for the beautiful dusk view, following a record-tying day – fifth consecutive day with a high past 90. If the temperature passes 90 again Sunday – as the forecast suggests it might – that’ll be a record-setting sixth day. But the Excessive Heat Warning alert is still set to expire at 9 pm Sunday, and Monday is supposed to be close to the upper-70s norm. The quest to keep cool led to a busy day at Alki Beach, as photographed by David Hutchinson:

If the forecast holds, next Thursday might not even get to 70.