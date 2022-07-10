WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 13 notes!

(Dragonfly photographed in West Seattle by Jerry Simmons)

Here’s what’s up for the hours ahead:

ROAD-WORK REMINDERS: From SDOT: “On Sunday, we will be doing some additional vegetation cleanup and landscape work on Olson Place SW between 1st Ave S and SW Roxbury. The work is anticipated to begin as early as 5 AM through 1 PM. Traffic impacts include the closure of the right-hand curb lane; the lane will reopen at 1 PM – however, we may extend working hours.” Meantime, WSDOT is scheduled to continue its “Revive I-5” lane closures on the freeway between I-90 and the West Seattle Bridge exit.

CHURCHES WITH ONLINE SERVICES: We’re continuing to list these – see today’s list here.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, find fresh food – produce, meat, fish, cheese, beverages, baked goods, and prepared food – and plants at the weekly WSFM. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

SEATTLE VINTAGE FEST: 11:30 am-5 pm, vintage clothing, apparel, and accessories are on sale at Alki Bathhouse (60th/Alki) – free admission after noon, $10 for an early-bird ticket to get in at 11:30 am.

FOOD TRUCK POP-UP: Tat’s Truck will be at Best of Hands Barrelhouse (35th/Webster) 11:30 am-7:30 pm.

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL: If the city opens wading pools today, the only one in West Seattle will be the one in central upper Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm.

COLMAN POOL: The outdoor pool on the Lincoln Park shore (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is back open to the public, noon-7 pm.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The Southwest Seattle Historical Society museum< is open on Alki, and you can visit noon-4 pm, (61st/Stevens)

ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE: Weekly tours are back, as reported here. First tour at 1 pm, last at 3:45; here’s how it works.

LIVE MUSIC AT C & P COFFEE: 3-5 pm, Dublin Alley plays folk-rock at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NEED FOOD? White Center Community Dinner Church serves a free meal (take-away available) at 5 pm Sundays at the Salvation Army Center in South Delridge (9050 16th SW).

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 9 pm to 1:30 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

Have an event to list for our calendar? We update it daily – email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!