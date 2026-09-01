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VIDEO: Seattle Public Schools superintendent says negotiations with teachers’ union continue and he’s still hopeful school can start tomorrow

September 1, 2026 3:01 pm
|      15 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle schools

<small>(Added: SPS video of superintendent’s Tuesday briefing)

3:01 PM: SPS superintendent Ben Shuldiner is just about to begin his briefing on the teacher contract situation. You can watch live here. We’ll be publishing toplines as it goes.

3:04 PM: The superintendent begins by saying talks overnight continued until 1:30 am and says they’re in talks right now and he is impressed by the progress and collaboration “in a very positive direction.” He says he feels optimistic and will provide updates every two hours. He says they’re still going through key issues but reiterates that he feels optimistic and “we’ll do everything we can to open up schools,” which he’s still hoping can happen tomorrow. His message to families: “We are making our decisions with you in mind” and is aware of family logistics so if they have to, they will provide “support” at campuses tomorrow, such as meals. “We are always hoping for the best …. but we have plans” if needed.

3:09 PM: First question, what time would he “call it” and say OK, we have to go to Plan B? The superintendent said he’s “thinking of it like Snow Days … we hope to have an answer way before midnight.” He hopes by by 10 pm.

3:11 PM: What progress is being made? Shuldiner won’t get into specifics but says the back and forth has “been moving at such a quick speed” which he interprets as wanting “to get this done …so we can open up schools.”

3:13 PM: He says they’ll release an FAQ shortly about backup plans and the “community partners” he mentioned yesterday are those that already have individual relationships with schools…. The union is reported to have made a special-education proposal, one report says, so how is that working? Shuldiner again says he’s not getting into specifics but “it does feel like we’re really making some progress.” He also was heartened by the SEA statement. early this morning also saying they were making progress. What other topics are the focus? He had said earlier that it was special education and salary, and reiterates the latter. … Asked again about what time they could wait till before having to make a call on school tomorrow, he said that could be as late as 5 am, “when the buses run.”

3:18 AM: “If a decision is made, you’ll hear it from the rooftops,” he says, promising they’d get info out every way possible. After this briefing, he says, they hope 5:30 pm would be their next update (then 7:30, 9:30, etc.). If school does not start, food would still be available at campuses 9 am-1 pm – breakfast and lunch in one “to-go bag.” (No paperwork required.) If you’re not sure about whether your school’s regular child-care would be opened, call the school now and ask he recommends. … Asked what else he has to say to parents, he thanks them for their patience and says they’re taking every moment they can to be sure it’s done right.

3:24 PM: How will the communications be delivered to “families with language barriers”? Shuldiner apologizes that they haven’t done the best on that but the communication staff is working on it … Chief of staff Bev Redmond says translation will be done in a variety of ways for the messages as they go out via district platforms, social media, robocalls, etc. … Asked about how the mediator has affected the negotiations, he says they’ve been “very helpful.” … Has the school board given direction on how these talks should proceed? He says the board has “empowered” him to “get a deal done … and keep the lights on.” … Have they provided any guidance “in the past few days?” He again declines to mention specifics.

3:32 PM: How is the district’s budget gap affecting the talks? “It’s the sword of Damocles that hangs over us all,” Shuldiner replied. Then he said he has to get back to the bargaining table, and ended the briefing.

BOTTOM LINE: They’re still talking and the district will provide updates every two hours. If no agreement, he’ll wait as long as possible before declaring “no school” – very late tonight or even early tomorrow.

P.S. We’ll publish all the updates too, and are also watching the union’s online channels for any word from them.

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15 Replies to "VIDEO: Seattle Public Schools superintendent says negotiations with teachers' union continue and he's still hopeful school can start tomorrow"

  • Tax Payer September 1, 2026 (3:22 pm)
    Reply

    PUT THESE MEETINGS ONLINE. Period. The us, The TAX PAYER see exactly what is going on. 

    • Lauren September 1, 2026 (3:25 pm)
      Reply

      Why?

      • Marcus September 1, 2026 (3:47 pm)
        Reply

        Accountability! $100,000,000 in debt?????

      • Whynot September 1, 2026 (5:35 pm)
        Reply

        Why not??What are you afraid of? Be transparent 

        • Derp September 1, 2026 (8:20 pm)
          Reply

          It is none of your business,  that’s why.  Grow up

    • aa September 1, 2026 (3:44 pm)
      Reply

      Ultimatums thrown out into the air via WSB. 

    • ST September 1, 2026 (3:51 pm)
      Reply

      Both sides have to agree to this and it would just open the door for grandstanding by the bargaining parties. No requirement in the OPMA to televise/stream these. I think we should just be glad that the parties over giving regular updates. 

    • k September 1, 2026 (4:15 pm)
      Reply

      But seriously, I would kill to see SPOG negotiations.

      Pretend teachers are cops.  Give them a 24% raise tomorrow, an endless overtime budget for everything they do after hours, and tell any member of the public who disagrees with you that they are an enabler who loves ignorance and stupidity.

    • Actualperson September 1, 2026 (4:52 pm)
      Reply

      TaxPayer. Your employer and union (if you’re a represented employee) puts all their meetings/negotiations online for all to see? If not, why? 

    • Derp September 1, 2026 (6:06 pm)
      Reply

      Should we put your next evaluation and pay increase or decrease, on line for everyone to see. Should everyone put this type of thing online. NO,  it isn’t their business and this isn’t your business either. They don’t put the mayor, city council, for pay negotiations. 

      • WSDUDEMAN September 1, 2026 (8:05 pm)
        Reply

        Imagine not understanding the difference between a private business and a tax payer funded endeavor.

  • CarDriver September 1, 2026 (3:44 pm)
    Reply

    Why not?

  • Yevl September 1, 2026 (8:20 pm)
    Reply

    No more unions in Seattle. They have no checks or balances. We have Mosqueda over here throwing up a ham fist to prevent kids in her district to attend school. Welcome to clown town folks. Also thanks for your replies I will print them on my shirts in solidarity.

  • Pauline September 1, 2026 (9:28 pm)
    Reply

    Any updates? It’s 9:28pm now. 

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