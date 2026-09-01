VIDEO: Teachers rally as talks continue (includes district’s 5:30, 7:30 pm updates)

5:11 PM: We’re outside district HQ, where negotiations continue inside, and teachers are gathering for a rally, 14 or so hours before what’ll either be the first day of school or first day of a strike. Signs are being picked up in case of the latter.

We talked with one local teacher, Sam from Pathfinder K-8, who expressed ‘cautious optimism’; updates to come, including the district’s promised 5:30ish update.

5:28 PM: The speeches have begun. Emcee says ‘we’re here for a fair contract.’ These are rabble-rousing speeches, no talk yet of progress or optimism. First speaker is Katie Garrow of MLK Labor, with a message of labor solidarity.

5:34 PM: next speakers are two union bargaining team members. … One was speaking when the rest of the team made a surprise guest appearance behind her. The speaker said they’re trying to make lemonade.

5:45 PM: County Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda is giving the most fiery speech so far. ‘We can do better, we must do better’ than having a ‘broke’ district in a city and state with so much private wealth.

5:54 PM: State legislator Gerry Pollet is telling the teachers that the Legislature failed them and that more needs to be done to appropriately fund public education. … The district’s promised 5:30 pm update is simply: “Seattle Public Schools and the Seattle Education Association continue to engage in positive and productive negotiations.”

6:15 PM: The speeches continue. A woman who’s both an educator and the mom of a son with autism who is entering Chief Sealth IHS and attended other WS public schools said that current special education is working “so why take it away?”

6:31 PM: They’re ending by practicing strike chants just in case. And the emcee notes that if there’s a strike, the day begins with a picket captain meeting at 7 am. Some info’s coming in about family resources if needed, and we’ll have a story on that once back at HQ.

7:33 PM: Here’s the district’s latest update:

Sept. 1, 7:30 p.m. update: Seattle Public Schools and the Seattle Education Association remain hard at work. Negotiations continue to move in a very positive direction. Thank you for your patience. We look forward to providing another update soon. Please stay tuned.

8:42 PM: Since we posted that, they’ve edited the second-to-last sentence of the 7:30 pm update to be “We look forward to providing another update at 9:30 p.m.”