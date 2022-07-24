WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Folding bicycle stolen

From Chris:

My car was broken into and tossed and thieves opened my trunk and stole an important bike from me. After having my old bike and rack cut off of my car, two of my good friends bought me a folding bike that I could keep on trunk and not have to carry up and down my steps. Now it too has been stolen. It was a Montague Navigator, dark blue in color. If anyone sees it or has any info, please contact me via this email tobolac@aol.com