From Kim:

We have been celebrating Pride month at our home and now twice our pride and BLM flags have been torn down at 47th and Hinds St.

The first was in the first days of June and now again the night of July 1.

If anyone has information about it please let us and know, and keep flying your flags and signage! Seeing that our neighborhood supports all families and voices is one of the reasons we cherish living in West Seattle.