WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Assaulted while walking the dog; fire-setting attempt; business burglary; stolen red Escape

Four West Seattle Crime Watch notes today:

ASSAULTED WHILE WALKING THE DOG: A 34-year-old man remains in jail today after being arrested for assault late last night. According to a preliminary police summary, two people were walking their dog around 11:30 pm in the 4500 block of 38th SW “when they were approached by a (man they didn’t know … who) was agitated and pushed the victim, pressing his finger against the victim’s nose and mouth without provocation; (he then) pointed a box cutter at victim and extended the blade, making threats.”

FIRE-SETTING ARREST: This happened just before 8 am Thursday, according to the police summary, which says SFD was at the High Point Walgreens when they flagged down a passing SPD officer about someone “trying to set propane tanks on fire at the Walgreens. … The suspect then went to the 6400 block of 34 Ave SW and began damaging large windows around the apartment building.” Police by then had called for backup and were able to arrest the 37-year-old man, who the summary notes “has significant criminal history” and remains in jail this afternoon, bail set at $10,000.

STORE BURGLARY: Thanks for the tip on this. The T-Mobile store at The Whittaker (4755 Fauntleroy Way SW) was broken into early Thursday. Police were dispatched around 5:30 am and found that someone had broken the door glass to get in. The alarm was going off, and it appeared that display phones and tablets had been taken after their tether cords were cut. SFD was called to board up the window. If you have any information, the police incident # is 2022-196223.

STOLEN RED ESCAPE: Reader report from Darcy: