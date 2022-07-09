WEEKEND SCENE: ‘The last Zippy’s burger ever sold’

That’s the note on the door of Zippy’s Giant Burgers in White Center after its final day on Saturday. We saw it there at 8 pm, when would-be customers were still showing up in hopes they weren’t too late. But they were. WSB reader Margo says her family got “the last Zippy’s burger ever sold” – and sent this photo of her 10-year-old son Chase enjoying it:

Margo says they got that last burger around 3:15 pm. The early sellout was not surprising considering this was the line before they opened at 10 am:

Zippy’s owners Blaine and Rahel Cook announced on Tuesday that they’d be closing this weekend after 14 years. They were in Highland Park for the first three years before moving to a larger space in White Center.