BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Zippy’s Giant Burgers says Saturday will be closing day

(Thursday photo sent by Corianton Hale)

As reported here last night, Zippy’s Giant Burgers has closed early the past two nights, after selling out of food both nights following their announcement Tuesday that they’re closing permanently after 14 years. Just got word from Zippy’s proprietors Rahel and Blaine Cook that the overwhelming response means tomorrow (Saturday, July 9th) will be their closing day, one day sooner than first announced:

Just a heads up that tomorrow will be our last day instead of Sunday.

Our final food order that we received today won’t be enough to sustain beyond then and there are no deliveries tomorrow.

We are grateful for everyone’s support over the last few days. It has meant the world to us.