VIDEO, PHOTOS: West Seattle Fourth of July Kids’ Parade returns

Our video shows the entirety of this morning’s West Seattle Fourth of July Kids’ Parade, whose hundreds of participants strolled and rolled through North Admiral streets this morning. Like many other summer traditions, this one was back for the first time since 2019. Organizers Nicole Lutomski and Megan Erb welcomed the crowd at the 44th/Sunset starting point before Sloane Pothier sang the National Anthem:

The forecast delivered on the “partly sunny” promise as the parade wound west, south, and east across several blocks before crossing California and heading into Hamilton Viewpoint Park:

At the park, parade sponsors offered kids’ activities:

Among this year’s sponsors, the Hogan family from longtime WSB sponsor Dream Dinners-West Seattle (we caught up with them pre-parade):

Sack races at the park were announced by another parade sponsor, State Sen. Joe Nguyen. The races were held in age groups – from the littlest kids all the way up to grownups!

Also at the park, one more sponsored feature of value – longtime WSB sponsor Potter Construction bankrolled the porta-potties!

P.S. This is West Seattle’s only Fourth of July parade – but not its only parade – next one is the West Seattle Grand Parade, along California SW from The Admiral District to The Junction, 11 am Saturday, July 23rd.