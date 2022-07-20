Two unusual found items: Luggage, planter

We have a Lost/Found (Non-Pets) section in the WSB Community Forums, but these are both a bit beyond what we usually post there:

Joel found that luggage left on his lawn. “Looks like someone left it on the way to the airport packing up the car… It just got left on my lawn at Findlay. 4100 block, about six hours ago. Now I have it and I would like to return it to the West Seattle person who must have departed for Sea-Tac too quickly.”

Meantime, this one is more likely to be in the “dumped-likely-stolen” category. Katherine says, “I found a medium-to-large planter, with plants, in the middle of the street on Admiral Way up the hill from the beach. I rescued it; but it seemed very odd and unlikely that someone would have put it there if it was ‘free to a good home’.She’s withholding descriptive details. For both items, email us – westseattleblog@gmail.com – and we’ll connect you.