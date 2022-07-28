TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Welcome to Thursday

6:01 AM: Good morning! It’s Thursday, July 28th.

WEATHER

Sunny and hot, with the “excessive heat warning” alert now extended through Saturday night, and a high in the 90s expected (Wednesday’s official high was 91, down from Tuesday’s 94).

BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES

Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations.

The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule.

Ferries: WSF continues on the two-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth – and WSF says that probably won’t change before next spring. Check here for alerts/updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

858th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. 45 days until the week SDOT hopes to reopen it.

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

1st Avenue South Bridge:

South Park Bridge – camera malfunctioning

Highland Park Way/2nd SW (one of four recently installed cameras):

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are tweeted by @wsdot_traffic.

All city traffic cams can be seen here, many with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.