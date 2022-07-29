TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday watch + weekend road-work alerts

6:01 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, July 29th.

WEATHER

Sunny and hot again, with the “excessive heat warning” alert continuing through Saturday night, and a high in the 90s expected (Thursday’s official high was 94, up from Wednesday’s 91).

FERRIES, BUSES, WATER TAXI

Ferries: WSF is back to the two-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth after Thursday’s crash. Check here for alerts/updates.

Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations.

The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule.

WEEKEND ROAD-WORK ALERTS

Here’s what SDOT is announcing:

Starting at 5 PM Saturday, July 30, we’ll close the on-ramp from eastbound SW Spokane St to the Spokane St Viaduct, along with eastbound lanes of the Spokane St Viaduct. A signed detour will be in place along S Spokane St. All lanes will reopen by 5 AM, Monday, August 1. The closure is needed to install signage, striping, and new bridge expansion joints, which allow the bridge to expand and contract during winter and summer months. On Saturday, asphalt crews will be working in the vicinity of 37th Ave SW and Fauntleroy SW. We anticipate work to begin as early as 6 AM and conclude by 4 PM. There will be minimal traffic impacts; however, you may experience delays in the area. On Saturday and Sunday, we will be working at 16th Ave SW and SW Cambridge St to update curb bulbs and curb ramps. Traffic will be maintained throughout the work zone however please anticipate delays. On Sunday, crews will be installing wheel stops on 6th Ave S from Michigan St to Lucile St. We anticipate minimal impact to traffic as the work will mainly be conducted from the shoulder and parking lanes.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

859th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. 44 days until the week SDOT hopes to reopen it.

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

1st Avenue South Bridge:

South Park Bridge – camera malfunctioning

Highland Park Way/2nd SW (one of four recently installed cameras):

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are tweeted by @wsdot_traffic.

All city traffic cams can be seen here, many with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.