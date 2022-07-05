SUMMER: Alki Art Fair expands to 3 days, announces lineups

We mentioned back in the heart of winter that the Alki Art Fair would return this summer – and now with 2 1/2 weeks to go, organizers have gone public with the lineup of artists, musicians, and more. This year, it’s expanded to three days! Here are the basics:

The Alki Art Fair is celebrating our beach-side return with an extended schedule — with Friday being added to the mix of festivities.

Now in its 26th year, this FREE, family-friendly, annual arts-and-music festival brings Alki to life with over 80 professional visual artists, craftspeople and emerging artists. There will be live music, children’s activities, live demonstrations, and local artisan food vendors for everyone to enjoy.

When: Friday, July 22 through Sunday, July 24

FRIDAY

Artist Booths & Food Vendors: 2-8 pm

LIVE DJ : 4-8 pm

SATURDAY

Artist Booths & Food Vendors: 10 am-6 pm

Live Music: 11 am-8:30 pm

SUNDAY

Artist Booths & Food Vendors: 10 am-6 pm

Live Music: 11 am-5 pm

Event Highlights:

-80+ local artists & crafters selling works in a variety of media including painting, pottery, glass, textiles, metal, jewelry & more. See the full lineup of participating vendors at alkiartfair.org/artists2022

-Live music and performances throughout the weekend on the Bathhouse Stage sponsored by Canna West Culture Shop and Busker Area along the promenade. This year we’re featuring a variety of genres including Brazilian, Jazz, Funk, Pop, Rock and more. See the full lineup and schedule at alkiartfair.org/music-22

-Interactive kid zone hosted by OuterSpace Seattle (the galactic indoor playspace for kids of all abilities)

Silent auction in the historic Alki Bathhouse featuring unique items from local artists and businesses

-Local food lineup features a range of sweet, savory, spicy, and delicious options including Dippy’s Ice Cream, Shug’s Soda Fountain, Pop’s Sausage Grill, Simply Kettle, Road Dawg, Blue Elephant, and Moe’s Falafel.