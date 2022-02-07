Alki Art Fair returning this year! And ready for you to help it happen

(2017 Alki Art Fair from above, photographed by Long Bach Nguyen)

Many beloved spring and summer events are planning for a comeback this year. Among them, the Alki Art Fair, set for July 23-24 along the promenade at Alki Beach Park. As with all big events, planning has to start months in advance, so the Alki Art Fair is sending out the call for help now!

The Alki Art Fair is a beach-side festival that brings people of all ages, cultures, and backgrounds together to celebrate local arts and music. Our goal is to promote art education and appreciation by creating opportunities for community involvement and cultural diversity through the arts.

The Alki Art Fair began under the guidance of the Alki Community Center and its advisory council in 1997. In the fall of 2011, a group of artists and other community members transformed the Alki Art Fair into a Washington State nonprofit organization. The Fair continues to be produced with the leadership and guidance of its all-volunteer Board of Directors and thanks to many active volunteers.

Seeking Volunteers & Board Members

As the Alki Art Fair ramps up for our return to the Alki Promenade this summer, we are seeking community members who are looking for a way to get involved and lend their ideas and talents to the organization and the West Seattle community.

We are currently seeking a Treasurer, Fundraising Coordinator, Volunteer Coordinator, as well as volunteers who can help with everything from marketing, outreach, and general assistance during the event. We have numerous opportunities and will help you find or craft a role that is perfect for you.

If you are interested in supporting the Alki Art Fair, please email info@alkiartfair.com or visit alkiartfair.org/volunteer.