Seven people hurt in RapidRide C Line bus collision

A reader asked us about an incident involving a RapidRide C Line bus around 6:40 this morning on northbound Highway 99 just south of the tunnel, saying they were in a nearby car when they saw the bus appear to “go out of control and slam into the far right barrier on the off-ramp and skid along hard enough to create sparks/fire and crack the doors/window.” The bus came to stop in a traffic lane on the Dearborn offramp, as shown in this camera image from an @SDOTTraffic tweet:

We contacted both Metro and SFD to ask about it. Metro spokesperson Al Sanders says their Traffic Control Center reported that “the northbound coach made contact with the Jersey Barrier at Colorado St. There was damage to the right side, with the right side mirror breaking off from the impact. Seven passengers were treated at the scene for minor injuries. Operator was relieved, and a new coach was dispatched to continue the service.” SFD said their crews only needed to treat one person, a 61-year-old woman. Metro’s report did not indicate a cause; SFD said it was initially reported to them as a collision involving the bus and another vehicle.