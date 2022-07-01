Six options for July’s first West Seattle Friday



(Photo by Caitlin Gerhardt)

If you’re not busy getting ready for a holiday-weekend trip, here are five possibilities for the rest of this sunny Friday:

(added) FOOD FUNDRAISER: Chef Gino of TheHomeSkillit.com is cooking and selling food to help fundraise for his July 4th event feeding people in need. Find him until 6 pm today outside The Home Depot (SW Webster west of Delridge).

WADING POOLS OPEN: Sunny and warm today, so the city will open the pools that are scheduled for Friday operations. In West Seattle, that means Delridge (4501 Delridge Way SW), noon-5:30 pm, and Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm. Highland Park Spraypark at 1100 SW Cloverdale is open 11 am-8 pm, too.

COLMAN POOL: The outdoor pool at Lincoln Park will be open today as its 7-days-a-week schedule continues, noon-7 pm.

(added) BASEBALL: The DubSea Fish Sticks host Diamond Sports at Steve Cox Memorial Park (1321 SW 102nd, White Center) at 7:05 pm. Tickets here!

MIKU, AND THE GODS. 7:30 pm curtain for the world-premiere play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor). Tickets are available here.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE SKYLARK: Kayce Guthmiller, Marina Demarco, Anna Preston perform at The Skylark. 7:30 pm doors, 8 pm music. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

