CORONAVIRUS: Seattle Public Schools offers another local vaccination clinic

Seattle Public Schools has announced another round of COVID vaccine clinics for students, staff, and family members, ages 3 and above. The full citywide list is here; the West Seattle clinic is at Denny International Middle School (2601 SW Kenyon) 2:30-5:30 pm Saturday, August 6th. You’re encouraged to preregister here but we’re told they do welcome walk-ins. At the school clinic, Safeway Pharmacy will provide doses 1, 2 for students ages 3-4, dose 1 and 2 for ages 5-adult, boosters for ages 5-adult.