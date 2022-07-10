CORONAVIRUS: Newest numbers for West Seattle, King County

Every Sunday, we check numbers from the Public Health – Seattle/King County dashboard for our weekly look at countywide and West Seattle-specific COVID numbers:

*9 percent fewer cases countywide in the past week than the week before

*Currently averaging 956 new daily cases countywide (down from 1,045 when we checked a week ago)

*8 percent more hospitalizations countywide in the past week than the week before

*Currently averaging 20 new hospitalizations daily (up from 17 a week ago)

*18 percent more deaths countywide in the past two weeks than the two previous weeks (the dashboard doesn’t offer a one-week increment)

*Currently averaging 3 deaths daily (up from last week’s two-week average of 2 daily)

For West Seattle, we have two-week comparisons (these are the combined totals from two “health reporting areas,” labeled West Seattle and Delridge):

*781 cases between 6/20 and 7/4, up from 729 between 6/6 and 6/19

*18 hospitalizations between 6/20 and 7/4, up from 10 between 6/6 and 6/19

*One death between 6/20 and 7/4, same as between 6/6 and 6/19

VACCINATION: As announced last month, the Western States review workgroup has affirmed that the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are safe and effective for children 6 months to 4 years old. Also, boosters are recommended for everyone 5 and up. Checking vaccination rates:

*81.6 percent of all King County residents have completed the initial series (up .1% from a week ago)

*86.4 percent of all King County residents ages 5 and up have completed the initial series (up .1% from a week ago)

*51.2 percent of all King County residents have had the initial series plus a booster (up .3% from a week ago)

*In West Seattle, here are the vaccination rates by ZIP code for ages 5 and up (reminder, 98106 and 98146 are not wholly within WS):

98106 – 88.8% completed initial series (up .1% from a week earlier), 55.3% have had a booster (up .1%)

98116 – 93.5% completed initial series (unchanged from a week earlier), 67.6% have had a booster (up .2%)

98126 – 84.2% completed initial series (up .1% from a week earlier), 57.4% have had a booster (up .2%)

98136 – 94.3% completed initial series (up .1% from a week earlier), 70.6% have had a booster (up .2%)

98146 – 83.6% completed initial series (up .1% from a week earlier), 49.7% have had a booster (up .1%)

VACCINE CLINICS: New pediatric clinics were announced this week by Neighborhood Naturopathic (WSB sponsor) in West Seattle – check to see if appointments remain. Otherwise, look for opportunities here.

TESTING: If you want to get tested and don’t have or want to buy a home kit, public testing sites include the city-supported site at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle, 9 am-5:30 pm Monday-Saturday this week) and the Curative kiosk at Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1220 Harbor SW, 9 am-3 pm Monday-Friday this week). … If you need to report self-test results, that’s explained on this page.