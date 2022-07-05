VACCINATION: Two more West Seattle clinic dates for under-5-year-olds

Still looking for a COVID vaccination appointment for a now-eligible baby/toddler/preschooler, or a booster appointment for an older child? Neighborhood Naturopathic (WSB sponsor) has just announced two more clinic dates – Monday, July 18th, 2 pm-5 pm, and Monday, August 22nd, 2 pm-5 pm – “for the first and second doses for patients between the ages of 6 months and 4 years (Moderna), as well as booster doses for patients between the ages of 5 and 11 years (Pfizer). These clinics will be open to both patients and non-patients at Neighborhood Naturopathic at 5410 California Ave SW, Suite 203. We ask that anyone interested call ahead to schedule: 206-486-8383.” The last clinics they announced booked up quickly, so if you’re interested, you might want to call sooner rather than later.