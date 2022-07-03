CORONAVIRUS: First July check of West Seattle, King County trends

With numbers from the Public Health – Seattle/King County dashboard, here’s our weekly look at countywide and West Seattle-specific COVID numbers:

*3 percent more cases countywide in the past week than the week before

*Currently averaging 1,045 new daily cases countywide (up from 1,001 when we checked a week ago)

*2 percent more hospitalizations countywide in the past week than the week before

*Currently averaging 17 new hospitalizations daily (up from 14 a week ago)

*18 percent fewer deaths countywide in the past two weeks than the two previous weeks (the dashboard doesn’t offer a one-week increment)

*Currently averaging 2 deaths daily (same two-week average as last week)

For West Seattle, we have two-week comparisons (these are the combined totals from two “health reporting areas,” labeled West Seattle and Delridge):

*774 cases between 6/13 and 6/27, down from 800 between 5/29 and 6/12

*14 hospitalizations between 6/13 and 6/27, up from 9 between 5/29 and 6/12

*Two deaths between 6/13 and 6/27, up from 1 between 5/29 and 6/12

VACCINATION: As announced last month, the Western States review workgroup has affirmed that the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are safe and effective for children 6 months to 4 years old. Also, boosters are recommended for everyone 5 and up. Checking vaccination rates:

*81.5 percent of all King County residents have completed the initial series (unchanged from a week ago)

*86.3 percent of all King County residents ages 5 and up have completed the initial series (up .1% from a week ago)

*51.1 percent of all King County residents have had the initial series plus a booster (up .3% from a week ago)

*In West Seattle, here are the zip-code vaccination rates for ages 5 and up (reminder, 98106 and 98146 are not entirely within WS):

98106 – 88.7% completed initial series (up .1% from a week earlier), 55.2% have had a booster (up .2%)

98116 – 93.5% completed initial series (up .1% from a week earlier), 67.4% have had a booster (up .3%)

98126 – 84.1% completed initial series (unchanged from a week earlier), 57.2% have had a booster (up .2%)

98136 – 94.2% completed initial series (up .1% from a week earlier), 70.4% have had a booster (up .3%)

98146 – 83.5% completed initial series (unchanged from a week earlier), 49.6% have had a booster (up .2%)

VACCINE CLINICS: No new West Seattle pop-ups to report. Look for opportunities here.

TESTING: If you want to get tested and don’t have or want to buy a home kit, public testing sites include the city-supported site at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle, 9 am-5:30 pm Tuesday-Saturday this week) and the Curative kiosk at Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1220 Harbor SW, 9 am-3 pm Tuesday-Friday this week). … If you need to report self-test results, that’s explained on this page.