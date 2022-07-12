West Seattle, Washington

12 Tuesday

75℉

UPDATE: About that giant cloud of smoke – residential fire in North Highline

July 12, 2022 10:21 am
|      14 COMMENTS
 |   Not WS but we're mentioning it anyway | West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

10:21 AM: Thanks to everybody who’s sent photos of this (the one above is by Paul Weatherman) smoke cloud from a fire southeast of West Seattle. The problem with trying to sleuth this is that there are several calls on the logs on both sides of the city-limit line that could apply – but according to a tweet from WSDOT (thanks to @WestSeaWX for pointing us there), it’s a residential fire near Highway 509, which is blocked northbound near South Cloverdale as a result. It’s in the 10400 block of 8th Avenue South [map]. More as we get it.

10:43 AM: Thanks to John Graham for that photo from downtown. We’ve tried to get to the fire scene but got stuck in traffic. Northbound 509 is still closed in the area, according to WSDOT.

11:08 AM: King County Fire District 2 has just tweeted that photo, saying they’re still working to knock down the fire, and adding that no injuries are reported so far.

11:41 AM: They’ve also tweeted acknowledgments: “Thank you to responding agencies for their support, including Skyway Fire, Medic One, Port of Seattle, Tukwila Fire, Renton Fire, Puget Sound RFA, Seattle City Light, PSE, Water District #20, Zone 3 Rehab, and Members of Seattle that were at the training center to assist!” Meantime, WSDOT says one lane of northbound 509 has reopened,

Share This

14 Replies to "UPDATE: About that giant cloud of smoke - residential fire in North Highline"

  • Deb July 12, 2022 (10:32 am)
    Reply

    Thanks to the WSB for the smoke photos and information. Glad that The fire was knocked down so quickly but it certainly was startling to see as I gazed towards The Mountain. 

  • Concerned ws resident July 12, 2022 (10:37 am)
    Reply

    I hope its not 10485 8th aveWhy would the city allow so many vehicles on one property?

    • WSB July 12, 2022 (10:55 am)
      Reply

      That is the address on the log and it is not in “the city,” if you mean Seattle. Might be part of Burien, I haven’t zoomed in on the map to look.

      (Update) Unincorporated King County.

      • Comcerned ws resident July 12, 2022 (11:01 am)
        Reply

        Yes i did mean Burien but Seattle seems to let this kind of thing happen these days too. Zoom in, there’s probably 100 cars and trailers on the property, it looks like a junkyard.

    • M.B. July 12, 2022 (11:09 am)
      Reply

      Holy cow, I just looked at that from satellite view. Is that person running a junk yard? Used car lot?That is absolutely redonk.

    • M.B. July 12, 2022 (11:21 am)
      Reply

      Looking at property tax docs I’m a bit jealous. Looks like their lot  which is listed at over 32,000 feet, is assessed at $20,000 less than my 8600 sqft lot.Somehow that seems unfair. 

  • Terremoto July 12, 2022 (10:38 am)
    Reply

    Thank you, WSB!  I was curious.

  • Robert J Schmidt July 12, 2022 (11:11 am)
    Reply

    THANX again guys. When I need info about White Center and environs I turn to the West Seattle Blog. Go figure.

  • HS July 12, 2022 (11:16 am)
    Reply

    Wow, that’s scary. Firefighters are just amazing.

  • Ada July 12, 2022 (11:29 am)
    Reply

    I was like, how many cars could they have? And then I looked at Google maps. Omg what a toxic mess if that is the property on fire.

  • FD rehab Support 7 July 12, 2022 (11:29 am)
    Reply

    it’s on our side of the border of Seattle by the look of the map with the red border lines but  burien FD take it for us 

  • M July 12, 2022 (11:31 am)
    Reply

    Saw that smoke from across the water near Southworth.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.