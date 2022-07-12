UPDATE: About that giant cloud of smoke – residential fire in North Highline

10:21 AM: Thanks to everybody who’s sent photos of this (the one above is by Paul Weatherman) smoke cloud from a fire southeast of West Seattle. The problem with trying to sleuth this is that there are several calls on the logs on both sides of the city-limit line that could apply – but according to a tweet from WSDOT (thanks to @WestSeaWX for pointing us there), it’s a residential fire near Highway 509, which is blocked northbound near South Cloverdale as a result. It’s in the 10400 block of 8th Avenue South [map]. More as we get it.

10:43 AM: Thanks to John Graham for that photo from downtown. We’ve tried to get to the fire scene but got stuck in traffic. Northbound 509 is still closed in the area, according to WSDOT.

11:08 AM: King County Fire District 2 has just tweeted that photo, saying they’re still working to knock down the fire, and adding that no injuries are reported so far.

11:41 AM: They’ve also tweeted acknowledgments: “Thank you to responding agencies for their support, including Skyway Fire, Medic One, Port of Seattle, Tukwila Fire, Renton Fire, Puget Sound RFA, Seattle City Light, PSE, Water District #20, Zone 3 Rehab, and Members of Seattle that were at the training center to assist!” Meantime, WSDOT says one lane of northbound 509 has reopened,