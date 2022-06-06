WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Request for you, now that it’s Harbor Seal pupping season

Beach news from Seal Sitters Marine Mammal Stranding Network:

Pupping season in our part of Puget Sound runs from June – September. Over the next months, beach walkers in West Seattle will very likely come across vulnerable Harbor Seal pups on both our public and private beaches. These young marine mammals are protected by federal law. If you come across a seal pup using the beach, please keep back, keep people and pets away, and call the Seal Sitters Hotline at 206-905-7325.

Seal Sitters is part of NOAA’s West Coast Marine Mammal Stranding Network. Our territory is West Seattle, from Brace Point through the Duwamish River, including Harbor Island and the East Waterway. We are responsible for responding to all marine mammals, alive or dead, that end up on our local beaches.

Remember that it is illegal to have a dog on the beach at any of the Seattle Parks beaches in West Seattle, either off or on a leash.