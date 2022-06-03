TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Friday notes + weekend alerts

6:03 AM: Good morning; welcome to Friday, June 3rd.

WEATHER

Cloudy, showery today, with a high in the 60s (Wednesday hit 73).

ROAD WORK TODAY AND THIS WEEKEND

*Seattle Public Utilities has begun the pavement-restoration work at California/Myrtle.

*The Highway 99 tunnel will be closed tonight for monthly maintenance.

*More “Revive I-5” lane closures are planned this weekend, starting tonight, on SB I-5 south of I-90.

*One weekend alert from SDOT: “On Sunday, we’re pouring concrete for the lane divider on SW Spokane St in the vicinity of 11th Ave SW. This is phase two of three phases to repair the damaged lane divider. We anticipate this work to begin as early as 8 AM and conclude by 4 PM. Traffic impacts include closure of the East Marginal Way S and the lower SW Spokane St ramps. There will be a detour in place for those traveling in the area. Please anticipate travel delays. Please know this work is weather-dependent.”

BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES

Metro is on its regular weekday schedule; watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations.

The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule.

Ferries: WSF continues on the two-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

803rd morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

1st Avenue South Bridge:

South Park Bridge:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way (one of four new cameras!):

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are tweeted by @wsdot_traffic.

All city traffic cams can be seen here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.