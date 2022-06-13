SUMMER: What West Seattle High School fall-sports athletes need to know

As noted, it’s the last week of classes for most local students. If your household includes a West Seattle High School student who’s planning on sports involvement this fall, you need to know what’s happening before school starts, with registration, tryouts, and practices starting in August. Fall sports include golf for both girls and boys; cross-country for both girls and boys; soccer, swimming/diving, and volleyball for girls; and football for boys. All the info you need is in this document sent by WSHS athletic director Corey Sorenson.