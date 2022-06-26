SUMMER: West Seattle YMCA adds more swim lessons

The summer’s a great time to get in the water – as long as you can do it safely! Swim lessons tend to fill up fast around here but the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) tells us they’ve added some. The announcement says, “At the Y, we are committed to water safety and ensuring that every youth in the West Seattle community has the opportunity to learn to swim. We have added some additional Swim Lesson options during the day for the remainder of the summer season!” To find open sessions, scroll down this page until you get past the ones that are marked “full.” You can also visit the front desk at the Y in The Triangle, 3622 SW Snoqualmie.