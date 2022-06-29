SPORTS: West Seattle Little League All-Star season update

Last week we noted the start of All-Star season for West Seattle Little League baseball and softball teams. This morning we have an update and photos sent by WSLL’s Kristin Widman:

West Seattle Little League is off to a hot start in the District 7 tournament! The 11s and 12s have both advanced to their respective championship games this week.

The 12s have been putting on a pitching clinic this week, pitching two no-hitters and only allowing 1 hit total in their three games. The offense is also “hitting” on all cylinders with a total of 28 runs in the 3 games.

You’re invited to help pack the stands at Bar-S this Thursday, June 30 at 6 pm when the WSLL 12s team goes for the district title. (Bar-S is at 64th SW and SW Admiral Way.)

The 11s are also a force with 3 solid wins this week. They have two shutout wins and have outscored their opponents 38-4. They play for the district title at Valley Ridge Fields (4644 S. 188th St, SeaTac) against Renton Little League tonight (Wednesday, June 29) at 6 PM.

Stay tuned also for the Juniors softball and 10s baseball and softball All-Star teams to get things going with their district tournaments. Juniors softball takes the field tonight at 6 pm at Mt Rainier HS (22450 19th Ave S, Des Moines). See the WSLL website for schedules:westseattlelittleleague.com.

GO WESTSIDE!!!